June 21, 2019
June 21, 2019
June 21, 2019
Dota Underlords has topped 170,000 concurrent users in 24 hours

June 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Dota Underlords, Valve's new strategy battler set in the world of Dota, only launched yesterday, but the Early Access title has already surpassed 170,000 concurrent users on PC. 

The figure comes from the official Steam and Game Stats page, and means Underlords has instantly surpassed other Valve titles like Team Fortress 2 (123,000 all-time peak concurrent players) and the struggling Artifact (60,000 all-time peak concurrent players). 

At the time of writing, Underlords is the fourth most-played game on Steam, beating out familiar names such as Rainbow Six Siege, Grand Theft Auto V, and ARK: Survival Evolved by some margin. Yet, despite breezing to the upper echelons of the most-played chart, it's still a country mile behind the top three. 

Sitting directly above it in third place is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with 577,050 concurrent users, while Playerunknown's Battlegrounds occupies second place with 699,900 concurrent users. Sitting at the very tippy top of the pile is Underlords' older cousin Dota 2, which has made the top spot its own with 772,863 concurrent users. 

Still, that doesn't take away from Underlords' blistering start, and it's worth remembering that the game also launched on iOS and Android, so the number of players across all platforms could be much higher.

