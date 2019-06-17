Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Vicarious Visions, Square Enix, and more are hiring now!

Get a job: Vicarious Visions, Square Enix, and more are hiring now!

June 21, 2019 | By Staff
June 21, 2019 | By Staff
More: Programming, Art, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Software Engineer, Vicarious Visions

Location: Albany, New York

As a Software Engineer at Vicarious Visions you will be an owner in one or more game systems. You will be a crucial part of the development team collaborating with team members and others to deliver AAA quality code.

VFX Artist, Brace Yourself Games

Location: Albany, New York

Brace Yourself Games is expanding.  We are working on 4 new titles while bringing our existing games to new platforms.  We’re looking for an outstanding VFX Artist to join our team! Duties will include: delivering high quality in-game effects for Industries of Titan (UE4), Phantom Brigade (Unity), and our future games, collaborating with artists, programmers, and designers, to develop the ideal effect for each situation, and working with our Video Producer to produce effects for cinematics and trailers.

User Experience Researcher, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

If conducting usability studies and analyzing survey data is your dream gig - Insomniac Games is looking for you! We're searching for a User Experience Researcher who's responsible for assisting in designing and conducting user experience research studies to support the development of product UI designs, and/or user testing activities to contribute to product design.

Experienced Game Developer, Square Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan. Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, mixed reality (AR/VR) and sound, we not only research state of the art of game technology but also contribute to many productions. We are seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with us in Tokyo on our next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

