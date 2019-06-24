The U.S. Government has blocked League of Legends in Iran

League of Legends has been blocked in Iran due to rising political tensions between the Middle Eastern country and the United States, meaning players in the country can no longer access one of the most popular games in the world.

The relationship between Iran and the U.S. has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks after the Iranian army shot down a U.S. drone it claimed had crossed into its airspace -- although U.S. military officials maintain the drone was in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Government responded to that incident by tightening sanctions on Iran, and is now preventing League players in the region (along with those in Syria) from accessing Riot Games' popular MOBA.

As spotted by Dot Esports, anyone who tries to play the game are simply shown a message that reads "due to U.S. laws and regulations, players in your country cannot access League of Legends at this time."

It's unclear how long the block will last, but players in Iran have taken to the official League of Legends boards to express their frustrations. Although other players have sympathized, and even suggested using a VPN to circumvent the issue, it seems most of those affected by the block will simply have to wait it out.

"I'm so shocked. I woke up this morning and I can't play anymore," wrote one player on the League boards. "Iran is now of the big EUW League communities. There are a lot of players here and now they can't play the game. Political problems between Iran and America are between governments. Players and people have nothing to do with this [issue]."