June 24, 2019
Report: Microsoft has laid off content creation staff at Mixer and Inside Xbox

June 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft appears to have laid off an unknown number of staff from its internal content creation teams at Mixer and Inside Xbox. 

As spotted by GameDaily.biz, a handful of former Mixer and Inside Xbox employees broke the news Twitter using the 'funemployment' hashtag. 

Those cut by Microsoft include writers, producers, and internal broadcasters, suggesting the company is shifting resources away from original programming.

One tweet from Inside Xbox host and Microsoft community manager Rukari Austin, who spent nearly eight years at the company, reveals that at least one round of layoffs were made back in May. 

"It's been a hell of a run at Microsoft and Xbox, but sadly it looks as if that time is coming to an end," wrote Austin on Twitter. "I was caught up in a layoff, the first in my career. So, it's time for my to start looking for my next gig.

"I say 'looks' because there's a chance I'll find something in the 11th hour, and if so, nothing really changes from an external perspective, but I have been doing this internal job hunt dance since the beginning of May when my role was eliminated, and my deadline is fast approaching."

Others caught up in the layoffs include producers Joshua HnoskoKate Yeager, and Mara Baker, along with streamers Terrance Thomas Jr. and Tara May. We've reached out to Microsoft for more information, and will update this story when we hear back.

