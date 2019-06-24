Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Steam ending support for Ubuntu over 32-bit compatibility

Steam ending support for Ubuntu over 32-bit compatibility

June 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Steam is ending support for the Linux distribution Ubuntu, a decision that follows changes on Ubuntu’s end regarding support for 32-bit libraries.

In a tweet spotted by Engadget, Valve engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais said that the company is exploring its options “to minimize breakage for existing users, but will also switch our focus to a different distribution, currently [to be determined].”

Originally, Valve’s decision followed Ubuntu producer Canonical’s own announcement that it was dropping 32-bit package support. Canonical has since clarified that it isn’t dropping the libraries themselves, but rather is freezing updates for 32-bit libraries and has “every intention to ensure” 32-bit games and programs function on Ubuntu beyond version 19.10.

