June 24, 2019
June 24, 2019
June 24, 2019
Get a job: New World Interactive is hiring a Full Stack Game Programmer

June 24, 2019 | By Staff
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Full Stack Game ProgrammerNew World Interactive

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain high-volume, highly scalable distributed systems, both player-facing and internal.
  • Develop web services supporting PC and game console clients, browser clients and external server clients.
  • Enhance and maintain existing backend services.
  • Administrate, monitor and debug backend servers.
  • Evaluate and recommend potential technologies and partners.
  • Analyze and mitigate platform costs.
  • Contribute to internal tools for assisting development and for maintaining services.
  • Integrate with numerous external APIs, from first parties to infrastructure providers.
  • Integrate services into game client and servers.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Minimum 3+ years of experience developing applications with C# and or C++.
  • Positive attitude, strong communication and teamwork skills.
  • Direct experience coding networking systems and solving networking problems.
  • Passion for making games. 
  • At least one shipped console or PC title.
  • Familiarity with networking systems and their components including: DNS, NAT, firewalls, security methods, peer-to-peer and client server models. 
  • Experience with online game service APIs, particularly Steamworks, Xbox Live and Sony NP.
  • Cloud experience such as Amazon Web Services or other cloud solutions.
  • Experience working with Perforce source control.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Shipped multiple game titles on PC and console platforms.
  • BS Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience.

Applications MUST include:

  • Resume
  • Cover Letter telling us why you are passionate about working at NWI.

Type & Location:

  • Employee
  • Onsite - Calgary, AB
  • Preference given to Canadian citizens

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

