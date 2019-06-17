Get a job: New World Interactive is hiring a Full Stack Game Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain high-volume, highly scalable distributed systems, both player-facing and internal.

Develop web services supporting PC and game console clients, browser clients and external server clients.

Enhance and maintain existing backend services.

Administrate, monitor and debug backend servers.

Evaluate and recommend potential technologies and partners.

Analyze and mitigate platform costs.

Contribute to internal tools for assisting development and for maintaining services.

Integrate with numerous external APIs, from first parties to infrastructure providers.

Integrate services into game client and servers.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum 3+ years of experience developing applications with C# and or C++.

Positive attitude, strong communication and teamwork skills.

Direct experience coding networking systems and solving networking problems.

Passion for making games.

At least one shipped console or PC title.

Familiarity with networking systems and their components including: DNS, NAT, firewalls, security methods, peer-to-peer and client server models.

Experience with online game service APIs, particularly Steamworks, Xbox Live and Sony NP.

Cloud experience such as Amazon Web Services or other cloud solutions.

Experience working with Perforce source control.

Preferred Qualifications:

Shipped multiple game titles on PC and console platforms.

BS Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience.

Applications MUST include:

Resume

Cover Letter telling us why you are passionate about working at NWI.

Type & Location:

Employee

Onsite - Calgary, AB

Preference given to Canadian citizens

Interested? Apply now.

