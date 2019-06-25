Square Enix partners with Gary Sinise Foundation to raise cash for first responders

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers developer Square Enix has launched a fundraising campaign to help support defenders, veterans, and first responders in the United States.

The studio has joined forces with the Gary Sinise Foundation to raise cash for those "real-ife warriors in the darkness," and will be matching donations made to the foundation, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000.

All of the cash raised will be used to fund national and local programs that've been designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities to better serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year.

"When first responders return to civilian life, they face physical, emotional, and psychological challenges," reads a post from Square Enix.

"As the citizens they work so hard to protect, we all share the responsibility of supporting them. The Gary Sinise Foundation was created to give back to our defenders and their loved ones as they overcome trauma, injury, and loss."

Those keen to support the cause can learn more and make a donation through the Final Fantasy XIV website.