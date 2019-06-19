See the future of location-based AR/VR entertainment at XRDC!

Location-based experiences are a great way to introduce newcomers to AR/VR, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll have the chance to check out some amazing experiences and learn from some of the best in the business.

XRDC organizers have confirmed this year's event will feature a session on "The Future of Location-Based VR Has to Include Everyone", in which leaders in VR and location-based entertainment will discuss some of the best VR experiences and how they're designed to be enjoyed en masse, including spectators not as passive observers, but as active participants in the fun.

They'll share learnings from their own work, and explore how game developers and attraction managers can provide future immersive experiences that lower the barriers to entry for newcomers and raise the profile of this quickly-emerging industry!

You won't want to miss it, so be sure to look over XRDC passes and prices and register now for the best deal. This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa