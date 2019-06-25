Humble has raised $150M for charity through bundles and storefront

Humble has raised $150 million for charity since launching its pay-what-you-like game bundles back in 2010.

The company is primarily known for curating 'Humble Bundles' that individuals can purchase for as little or as much as they like, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale being donated to charity.

It has since evolved into a full-fledged storefront, but that hasn't curbed Humble's fundraising efforts, and the marketplace still lets users support a charity of their choice with each and every purchase. It also continues to deliver new Humble Bundles regularly.

Over the years Humble has supported a wide range of charities including War Child, GamesAid, Make A Wish, Save the Children, WWF, and the American Red Cross. It features a different charity site-wide each and every month, and is currently spotlighting the work of Comic Relief USA's Red Nose Day.

You can help support that initiative, and get your hands on some games in the process, by clicking right here.