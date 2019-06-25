World War Z has topped 700,000 sales on the Epic Games Store

Saber Interactive's co-op shooter World War Z has sold 700,000 copies on the Epic Games Store alone.

The game surpassed 2 million sales back in May, but now developer Saber has revealed 700,000 of those came through Epic's fledgling digital marketplace. It's pretty notable news given official Epic Games Store sales figures have so far been thin on the ground.

Saber chose to launch the PC version of the title exclusively on the Epic Game Store, but recently told PCGamesN that its performance on the nascent storefront still came as something of a surprise.

"On the PC specifically, we are performing way above expectations thanks to the support we have received from the Epic Games Store," commented studio co-founder and CEO, Matthew Karch

“We always believed the game would find a good following on PC eventually. The surprise was just how quickly it happened, and how important Epic’s platform was in getting us there."