June 25, 2019
Gumi ups investment in My Crypto Heroes dev Double Jump.Tokyo

June 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Through its cryptocurrency focused subsidiary Gumi Cryptos, Gumi has acquired ¥179.5 million (~$1.7 million) worth of shares in the game dev studio Double Jump.Tokyo, building on an earlier investment in the company from late 2018.

The move seeks to expand Gumi’s presence in the blockchain game business, all while strengthening its existing relationship with My Crypto Heroes dev Double Jump.Tokyo.

This most recent purchase sees Gumi Cryptos pick up 891 non-voting shares from Double Jump.Tokyo parent company DLE Inc., a 22.61 percent stake in the studio. With that transaction in the bag, and following the transfer of previous shares from another Gumi subsidiary set to finalize on July 1, Gumi Cryptos will have ownership of 67.28 percent of the studio’s shares.

