Video: Tips on art directing VFX for stylized games

In this 2017 GDC talk, Bill Kladis, Bryanna Lindsey, Jeremy Mitchell and Shen-Ming Spurgeon discuss methods you can use to establish the artistic pillars of your game's VFX using specific examples from various games with unique art styles.

This is an important talk to see because so often, VFX teams are left to interpret the art direction of their game and how best to execute it. Together, the speakers (from companies like Epic Games, Double Fine Productions, and Volition) shared their own experiences on this front, and offered up practical advice illustrated with loads of examples from their own work.

Luckily, if you missed seeing it in person you can now watch this talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac