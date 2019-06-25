Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Tel Aviv is now home to Nintendo's second official store

Tel Aviv is now home to Nintendo's second official store

June 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Nintendo has opened up its second official Nintendo Store, this time in a shopping mall in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Israel store opens its doors 14 years after Nintendo set up the very first official store in New York City (though that location opened as a Pokemon Center and was later rebranded as a general Nintendo shop.)

What’s notable about this particular location is that, according to JTA, the Nintendo Switch and official support for its eShop and other services only officially arrived in Israel earlier this year. Prior to that (and despite the Switch's near-worldwide launch in 2017), the system had no official presence in the country and first-party games were difficult to come by for those that imported the console from other countries.

With the opening of the Israel store, Nintendo’s commitment to supporting the console in the country is apparent. The storefront is only the second to open up worldwide, and even precedes the opening of the Tokyo-based location set to open its door this fall.

