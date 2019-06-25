Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 25, 2019
June 25, 2019
June 25, 2019
Valve launches VR Portal spinoff Aperture Hand Lab

June 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: VR, Console/PC

(Update: An earlier version of this story mistakenly referred to Aperture Hand Lab as the "flagship" title Valve teased alongside the Valve Index reveal, and has since been corrected.)

Valve and Cloudhead Games have launched Aperture Hand Lab, a VR-based spinoff of Valve’s Portal series intended to teach VR newbies the ins and outs of the Index’s offerings.

The company took a similar approach with the short Portal-themed VR game The Lab it launched alongside the HTC Vive in 2016 as well. This time around, Aperture Hand Lab was developed by Call of the Starseed dev Cloudhead Games, with Valve credited as its publisher.

The VR title can be played with any SteamVR compatible headset, including the Valve Index and the HTC Vive, though, as pointed out by UploadVR, Valve Index controllers are required to play since they offer additional finger tracking over other SteamVR friendly controllers.

