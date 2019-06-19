Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Electronic Arts is hiring a UI Software Engineer

June 25, 2019 | By Staff
UI Software Engineer - EA Sports Madrid, Electronic Arts

Location: Madrid, Spain

The Challenge Ahead:  

The UI Software Engineer will be focused on UI and Feature programming for multiple game modes for the NBA LIVE/Madden franchises.  Will be tasked with identifying challenges and opportunities while finding solutions for complex problems in conjunction with Designers, Artists and other Engineers in the domain of user interface, interaction, and experience. 

What a UI Software Engineer does at EA:

- Writes new and maintains existing UI code in C++ as well as ActionScript/C# to support user input, screen, inter-screen and UI object behaviors, animations, and transitions.

- Integrates and implements UI content into the front end of the game

- Profile and optimize UI performances

- Develop tools, features and pipelines for the front end logic and screens.

- Partners with Interface Artists, UI Scripters, and UX Designers to bring the vision to life

- Work closely with the production staff in building and maintaining realistic schedules and identifying dependencies

- Coordinate with QA and leads to ensure successful roll out of new features to the team and establish testing and maintenance of systems

The next great EA UI Software Engineer also needs:

  • Bachelor degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent training and professional experience.
  • 3+ years of development experience in Agile/Scrum environment
  • Proficiency with C++ with an emphasis on OOP/D
  • UI Development experience with any of the following: ActionScript, Unity/C#, JavaScript or similar, other game engine UI Scripting language. 
  • Experience with scripting languages (i.e. Perl, Lua, Python), XML and C#.
  • Understanding of client/server architectures. 
  • C1 equivalent level of English

Interested? Apply now.

