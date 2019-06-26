Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 26, 2019
June 26, 2019
Chat with the developers behind Dauntless starting at 3PM ET

June 26, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

For the last few months, Phoenix Labs' Dauntless has been one of the quiet champions of the growing cross-platform play trend. It launched in May with full crossplay functionality, letting players team up across Xbox One, PS4, and the Epic Games Store, while also transferring their progression between the three platforms. 

It's a fascinating move for the free-to-play game that gives a styilized take on the Monster Hunter formula, and it's been compelling to watch the game build continual community support. Today at 3PM ET on the GDC Twitch channel, Dauntless developers Hunter Howe and Nick Clifford will be dropping by to discuss Dauntless' development process and answer your questions about crossplay and making online monster hunting fun. 

Be sure to drop by Twitch chat to get your questions in! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews and select GDC talks. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

