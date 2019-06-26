Sledgehammer co-founder Glen Schofield will lead PUBG Corp's new studio

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp has appointed industry veteran Glen Schofield as the CEO of its new California studio, Striking Distance.

Schofield is best known as the co-founder of Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games, which worked on three games in the popular franchise, and as the vice president and general manager of Dead Space developer Visceral Games.

He left Sledgehammer and parent company Activision last year, and will now be tasked with building a brand new development team from the ground up. Once assembled, Striking Distance will create an "original narrative experience" set within the PUBG universe.

According to PUBG Corp, Striking Distance will have the freedom to operate as an independent development studio. Schofield reiterated that point by explaining he'll be pushing his team to "explore new designs and concepts."