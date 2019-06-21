Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

At XRDC you'll see how VR blended with real sets brings WWI history to life

At XRDC you'll see how VR blended with real sets brings WWI history to life

June 27, 2019 | By Staff
June 27, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, XRDC

This year's Tribeca Film Festival played host to the debut of War Remains, a remarkable exhibit that pairs a VR headset with a physical set to immerse people in the historical realities of World War I, and at XRDC this October you'll have a rare chance to see how it was built!

In a special talk on "'War Remains': Using LBE to Transport Audiences to WWI" Skywalker Sound's Matt Smith and Flight School Studio's Taylor Williams will share key lessons learned for designing high-quality location-based AR/VR experiences. 

They'll share examples from (and walk you through) the year-long production of War Remains, and you can also expect to get a clear rundown of how they overcame key design, audio, and technical challenges while maintaining a high level of historical accuracy – all within a physical space of 640 square feet.

AR/VR Innovators: Share your perspective on the state of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality by taking the XRDC 2019 AR/VR Innovation Survey, open now through July 17th!

This is a rare opportunity to get behind-the-scenes look at the making of a powerfully affecting VR-powered experience, so if you haven't already registered for XRDC, sign up now!

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

