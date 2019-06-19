Get a job: New World Interactive is hiring a Community Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Responsibilities:

Create, edit and publish content for the company's blog and all other official social media channels.

Manage and engage social media community as it exists across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and other networks.

Maintain a consistent presence and friendly environment across all communication channels, engaging fans via social media channels, events, chats, direct email, and other NWI fan discussion outlets.

Create and present regular reporting to internal teams on community engagement and social media metrics. Track content consumption, traffic growth, user registration among other things.

Create and present regular community feedback reports to aid our production and development teams in adding new features and identifying issues in our live products.

Help develop community campaign strategies in line with marketing/brand/PR objectives.

Build and maintain direct relationships with key community and social influencers.

Conceptualize and manage execution of new social media engagement initiatives such as events, contests, and promotions.

Work with internal teams to create and produce content, including video assets.

Compile daily monitoring reports on fan discussion and be responsible for tracking down answers to fan questions.

Manage, reward and energize fan communities of NWI game franchises.

Minimum Qualifications:

Previous experience in social media and community management.

Experience with video and audio streaming and recording equipment.

Knowledge and passion for online community creation and social media.

Knowledge and passion for video games, especially FPS.

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.

Highly self-motivated and proactive with ability to work both with minimal supervision and as part of a team environment.

Strong planning and project management skills and good analytical skills.

Ability to work swiftly and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent organizational skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

Working knowledge of HTML, BB Code, Sony Vegas or Premiere Pro and Photoshop.

Multiple languages (especially Russian and/or Chinese)

Applications MUST include:

Resume

Cover Letter telling us why you are passionate about working at NWI.

Interested? Apply now.

