June 26, 2019
June 26, 2019
June 26, 2019
Watch a breakdown of the design and planning that keeps Dauntless running

June 26, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Back in May, Dauntless made headlines for being the first game to launch with full crossplay between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 4. Dauntless players were not only free to slay Behemoths with friends on different platforms, but also jump between versions of the game without losing their character progress.

Since it's been a couple of busy months for Phoenix Labs, the studio behind Dauntless, the developers needed a little time before they could drop by the GDC Twitch channel for a chat about the game's design and development.

Today, design director Hunter Howe and head of marketing Nick Clifford dropped by to answer questions about that very subject. 

For your convenience, you can now watch the full conversation with the Dauntless developers in the video above. And for more game developer chats and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel. 

