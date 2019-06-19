Video: Rapid-fire animation insights from the GDC 2019 Animation Microtalks

In this GDC 2019 microtalk session, experts Lana Bachynski, Yussef Cole, Ryan Duffin, Gwen Frey, Mike Jungbluth, Heather Alexandra, Brandon Nason, Kristin Palach, John Paul Rhinemiller, Nikki Roth and Nikita Taranduke present a series of rants, raves, observations and wild musings on animation and the game industry as a whole.

It was a packed hour-long romp in which the speakers dug into everything from what animation has to offer in regards to character performance to cross-discipline interaction, animation culture, and the game development community at large.

If you missed seeing it live, good news: you can now watch this talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

