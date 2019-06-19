Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Rapid-fire animation insights from the GDC 2019 Animation Microtalks

June 26, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Production, Video, Vault

In this GDC 2019 microtalk session, experts Lana Bachynski, Yussef Cole, Ryan Duffin, Gwen Frey, Mike Jungbluth, Heather Alexandra, Brandon Nason, Kristin Palach, John Paul Rhinemiller, Nikki Roth and Nikita Taranduke present a series of rants, raves, observations and wild musings on animation and the game industry as a whole.

It was a packed hour-long romp in which the speakers dug into everything from what animation has to offer in regards to character performance to cross-discipline interaction, animation culture, and the game development community at large.

If you missed seeing it live, good news: you can now watch this talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac

