Village Roadshow has acquired the television and film rights to Myst

June 27, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The film and television rights to classic puzzler Myst have been acquired by Village Roadshow Entertainment, and will be used to develop a "multi-platform universe including film, scripted and unscripted television content." 

Designed by brothers Robyn and Rand Miller and developed by Cyan, Inc, Myst is a graphic adventure puzzle game that launched for PC and Macintosh back in September 1993. It was praised by critics upon release, and inspired a number of sequels. To date, the franchise has sold over 15 million copies.

Legendary Television previously held the media rights to the series, and had unsuccessfully been trying to develop a Hulu show for a number of years. 

Now, Village Roadshow will pick up where Legendary left off, and intends to develop and produce what sounds like its very own cinematic universe alongside the Miller brothers. 

"[Village Roadshow] will take a full-scale approach to developing Myst into content across all divisions with the Company’s entire creative team working together to adapt these projects across film and television," reads a press release.

"The Myst game is credited as a one of the first examples of video games being described as art, and it is often sighted as having been a key influence on many contemporary creatives in diverse entertainment areas including video games, television, and motion pictures."

