Devs hit by Steam promo confusion as games are pulled from Wishlists

A number of developers are seeing their games being pulled from Steam Wishlists due a confusing Summer Sale promotion.

As spotted Tom Vian, co-founder of Snipperclips developer SFB Games, Steam is currently running a Summer Sale 'Grand Prix' competition that offers users a chance to win their "most wished for games."

The explainer on the official Steam website advises users to "update your Wishlist" before entering the competition, because the winners "will be awarded their Most Wished For games throughout the event."

Because of that wording, some players seem to think the promotion could result in them being gifted any title from their Wishlist, resulting in them deleting cheaper games to boost their odds of winning a more expensive triple-A release.

In actual fact, as shown by Steam's own tweets, players will only ever be gifted one of their "top-ranked Wishlish games," meaning they simply need to reorder their Wishlist rather than delete games entirely.

It's a frustrating situation that yesterday resulted in SFB Games witnessing more people deleting its titles from their Wishlists than purchasing them, which as Vian notes is something that has never happened in a sale before.

It's not just the Snipperclips maker that's been affected, either, and others including The Swindle developer Dan Marshall and Rise to Ruins creator Raymond Doerr have seen an abnormal number of Wishlist deletions in the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, Steam has yet to amend the wording on its official website.

Resulting in yesterday more people deleting our games from their wishlists than purchasing them from their wishlists, which as far as I can see has never happened in a sale before pic.twitter.com/4UAwVxP98y — Tom Vian (@SFBTom) June 27, 2019

Can confirm all my games are seeing 3x the number of wishlist deletions than purchases since the Steam Summer Sale started, except Lair of the Clockwork God, which is unreleased and so continues to rise steadily as normal. — Dan Marshall (@danthat) June 27, 2019