June 27, 2019
Video: 1,500 Slot Machines Walk Into A Bar: Adventures in game quantity over quality

June 27, 2019 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC talk, game developers Alex Schwartz and Ziba Scott explain how they set out to determine the lowest bar for success on mobile app stores.

It was a fantastic tour of the weird, dark underbelly of the mobile app market, and a great opportunity to hear all about the weird truths the pair discovered when they flooded the market with over 1,500 auto-generated slot machine games.

If you didn't catch it live (or just want to watch it again), good news: Schwartz and Scott's talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

