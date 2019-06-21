Video: 1,500 Slot Machines Walk Into A Bar: Adventures in game quantity over quality

In this 2019 GDC talk, game developers Alex Schwartz and Ziba Scott explain how they set out to determine the lowest bar for success on mobile app stores.

It was a fantastic tour of the weird, dark underbelly of the mobile app market, and a great opportunity to hear all about the weird truths the pair discovered when they flooded the market with over 1,500 auto-generated slot machine games.

If you didn't catch it live (or just want to watch it again), good news: Schwartz and Scott's talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

