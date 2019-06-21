Get a job: Arm is hiring a Game Engine Tech Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, England, United Kingdom

Arm’s Game Engine Team is hiring! How would it feel to have your code improve over half of all mobile games by working closely with the two major engines? And at the same time gaining a deep understanding of how to optimize for the most widely used compute solutions within mobile handset market?

We are keen to speak to talented engineers of all levels with knowledge of the mobile software and developer landscape. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of our technology and open new markets through close collaboration with our product and marketing groups.

Your mission is to lead a team to optimize and enhance Unity3D and Unreal on Arm technologies and to further improve their graphics backends for latest graphics APIs and Arm hardware

What skills, experience and qualifications do you need?

Experience using game engines, e.g. Unity, Unreal

Experience developing GPU-intensive applications using OpenGL ES or Vulkan

Strong knowledge of C/C++

Knowledge of Arm Mali or other mobile GPU architecture

University degree in Computer Science, or equivalent

It would be beneficial if you also had:

Experience of agile scrum process

Experience with Android or Linux internals

Arm NEON or other SIMD architectures

Working knowledge of developing applications for mobile System on Chip platforms

Interested? Apply now.

