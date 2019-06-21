Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Arm is hiring a Game Engine Tech Lead

Get a job: Arm is hiring a Game Engine Tech Lead

June 27, 2019 | By Staff
June 27, 2019 | By Staff
Game Engine Tech Lead, Arm

Location: Cambridge, England, United Kingdom

Arm’s Game Engine Team is hiring! How would it feel to have your code improve over half of all mobile games by working closely with the two major engines? And at the same time gaining a deep understanding of how to optimize for the most widely used compute solutions within mobile handset market?

We are keen to speak to talented engineers of all levels with knowledge of the mobile software and developer landscape.  Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of our technology and open new markets through close collaboration with our product and marketing groups.

Your mission is to lead a team to optimize and enhance Unity3D and Unreal on Arm technologies and to further improve their graphics backends for latest graphics APIs and Arm hardware

What skills, experience and qualifications do you need?

  • Experience using game engines, e.g. Unity, Unreal
  • Experience developing GPU-intensive applications using OpenGL ES or Vulkan
  • Strong knowledge of C/C++
  • Knowledge of Arm Mali or other mobile GPU architecture
  • University degree in Computer Science, or equivalent

It would be beneficial if you also had:

  • Experience of agile scrum process
  • Experience with Android or Linux internals
  • Arm NEON or other SIMD architectures
  • Working knowledge of developing applications for mobile System on Chip platforms

Interested? Apply now.

Related Jobs

Harmonix Music Systems
Harmonix Music Systems — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[06.27.19]
Senior Server Engineer
Arm
Arm — Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
[06.27.19]
Game Engine Tech Lead
Arm
Arm — Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
[06.27.19]
Developer Evangelist and Team Lead
Tangent Games LLC
Tangent Games LLC — Burbank, California, United States
[06.26.19]
Lead Engineer


