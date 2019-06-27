Tilting Point promises more than $20 million for UA costs in CookApps publishing deal

Newsbrief: Tilting Point has entered into a live publishing partnership with Toy Party dev CookApps, an agreement that also sees it investing at least $20 million in user acquisition funding for the duration of the relationship.

The multimillion-dollar deal was announced in a press release today, and sees Tilting Point offering platform relations, app store optimization, and potentially future live ops and monetization support to the South Korean studio for Toy Party.

The deal mirrors a similar agreement made in 2017 with Food Truck Chef developer Nukebox Studios, a deal the press release says led to a sizable boost in both organic installs and revenue for that title.