Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tilting Point promises more than $20 million for UA costs in CookApps publishing deal

Tilting Point promises more than $20 million for UA costs in CookApps publishing deal

June 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Tilting Point has entered into a live publishing partnership with Toy Party dev CookApps, an agreement that also sees it investing at least $20 million in user acquisition funding for the duration of the relationship.  

The multimillion-dollar deal was announced in a press release today, and sees Tilting Point offering platform relations, app store optimization, and potentially future live ops and monetization support to the South Korean studio for Toy Party.

The deal mirrors a similar agreement made in 2017 with Food Truck Chef developer Nukebox Studios, a deal the press release says led to a sizable boost in both organic installs and revenue for that title. 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.27.19]
Sr. Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.27.19]
Principal Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.27.19]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.27.19]
Senior World Builder


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image