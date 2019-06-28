Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

iPhone and iPad designer Jony Ive is leaving Apple after 27 years

iPhone and iPad designer Jony Ive is leaving Apple after 27 years

June 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design

Veteran industrial designer Jony Ive is leaving Apple after close to three decades at the tech giant, and chose to break the news in an interview with the Financial Times.

Ive joined Apple as a full-time employee in September 1992, and despite becoming disillusioned with the company during his first years there, was eventually convinced by a returning Steve Jobs to stay on and help shape its future. 

It proved to be an astute move for both Jobs and Ive, with the latter going on to design some of Apple's most influential and successful products, including the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. 

The iPhone and iPad have a special place in our hearts (and history as a whole) for obvious reasons, with both having evolved over the years to become, among other things, bona fide video game platforms. 

Spurred on by the help of the App Store, the iPhone and iPad helped popularize mobile gaming, and became the home of choice for a number of influential titles including Monument Valley, Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja, and Infinity Blade -- all of which made their debut on iOS devices.

Ive is departing to establish his own design company called LoveFrom, and revealed his first client will be, you guessed it, Apple. Although he'll now be working with Apple as an outsider, the fabled product designer reassured fans he'll still be "very involved" with the company for many years to come.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.27.19]
QA Manager
Super 78
Super 78 — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.27.19]
Unity Look Dev Specialist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.27.19]
Senior World Builder
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.27.19]
Senior Content Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image