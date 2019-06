Newsbrief: DeadToast Entertainment's absolutely bananas shooter My Friend Pedro has sold 250,000 units during its first week on shelves.

The bonkers game was released on Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch on June 20, after being in development "on and off" for around four years.

To celebrate the milestone, publisher Devolver Digital has released a behind-the-scenes video that delves into the development of My Friend Pedro. You can check it out here.