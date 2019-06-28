Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 28, 2019
June 28, 2019
June 28, 2019
Just Cause dev Avalanche partners with Nitro Games on new mobile project

June 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios has partnered up with Nitro Games to create a brand new mobile title. 

The pair signed a development agreement that will see them co-create a mobile game based on an existing Avalanche property. 

There's no hint as to what franchise it'll be based on, but we do know the mystery project will have a development budget of €1.25 million ($1.42 million) and is scheduled to be in production until April 30, 2020. 

Although it's perhaps best known for its work on the Just Cause series, Avalanche has also worked on other notable titles including Mad Max, Generation Zero, Renegade Ops, and The Hunter.

Nitro, on the other hand, made a name for itself developing mobile titles Medals of War and Heroes of Warland, the latter of which is still in development.

