Get a job: New World Interactive, Cold Iron Studios, and more are hiring now!

June 28, 2019 | By Staff
Senior Unity Engineer, Legends of Learning

Location: Remote

We are looking for a senior Unity programmer with a passion for delivering high quality player experiences for our all new home game. You must have shipped numerous commercially successful titles at various high quality studios.

Game Designer, DMG Entertainment

Location: Beverly Hills, California

We’re looking for a game designer that can dig deep into each stage of this process, crossing into realms of both systems and level design, applying technical & creative passion to constantly improve the game through an iterative process. We want people that think differently at every step and help us to create a broadly appealing product.

Senior Server Engineer, Harmonix Music Systems

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Harmonix is seeking an experienced network-focused software engineer to join our team developing in-house backend services for our titles in development. As an integral part of our game development teams, you will work closely with designers and gameplay engineers to build out online functionality for brand new music-based games across multiple platforms.

Art Director, New World Interactive

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

The team at New World Interactive is lookinig for an Art Director to direct art developed both internally and by third parties, collaborate with Tech Art, Design, Engineering and Art teams to make recommendations and decisions regarding overall art vision, serve as an internal art critic to achieve quality targets, and more as part of its Calgary-based studio

Sr. Animator, Cold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Animator to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you excited about breathing life into characters, creatures, and worlds? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best player experience possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters and creatures are as fun to watch move as they are to blow up.

