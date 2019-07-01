Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 1, 2019
July 1, 2019
July 1, 2019
Remedy has acquired the publishing rights to Alan Wake from Microsoft

July 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Swedish developer Remedy Entertainment has acquired the publishing rights to Alan Wake from Microsoft. 

Although remedy owned the property itself, the publishing rights to the Xbox and Windows exclusive had been in the hands of Microsoft for the past nine years. 

The company broke the news in a short press release to investors, where it also revealed it has earned €2.5 million ($2.83 million) in one-time royalty payments from previously revealed titles. 

Remedy is currently hard at work applying some polish to upcoming release Control, a surreal third-person shooter set within the halls of a shifting otherworldly building known as the Federal Bureau of Control. The game is due to hit shelves on August 27.

