Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nexon becomes majority owner of fledgling Swedish studio Embark

Nexon becomes majority owner of fledgling Swedish studio Embark

July 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Korean publisher Nexon has grabbed a majority stake in Stockholm-based studio Embark. 

Embark was established last year by EA's former chief design officer and DICE founder Patrick Söderlund, and pledged to create "new types of interactive entertainment and simulated virtual online worlds."

Nexon had already agreed to back the fledgling studio as its "sole strategic equity investor" and publisher, but has now upped its stake in the company to 66.1 percent from 32.8 percent.

As a result of the purchase, Embark will become a consolidated subsidiary of the Nexon Group. Söderlund, who joined the Nexon board of directors last year, will retain his position. 

"Embark has been making incredible progress on its projects in a short period of time, and since joining the board, Patrick Söderlund has been essential in helping drive our vision forward, so it only made sense to bring the companies even closer together," said Nexon president and CEO, Owen Mahoney.

"Bringing Embark into the Nexon family will be integral to our Western growth strategy, accelerate our ability to share expertise across studios and maximize our expertise of live game operations to create deeply engaging online worlds."

Embark, meanwhile, claims the deal and Nexon's expertise in making online titles will "super-charge" its slate of projects, one of which is cooperative free-to-play action game set in a distant future. 

The company is also working on a platform that will apparently let anyone create interactive experience, even if they've had no proper experience with game development tools.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.01.19]
Community Management Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.01.19]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Elvenar
Legends of Learning
Legends of Learning — Washington, DC, District of Columbia, United States
[06.28.19]
Senior Unity Engineer - $140k - Remote OK
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.28.19]
Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image