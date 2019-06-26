See all XRDC has to offer at a 20% discount with this special holiday promo!

There's a smorgasbord of great stuff lined up for XRDC 2019, the premier conference for AR/VR/MR innovators, and this week only you can register for the October event with a special July 4th discount code to save 20 percent!

Notably, Owlchemy Labs audio wizard Daniel Perry will be coming to the event to present "Bringing VR Experiences to Life with the Magic of Music", a fun look at how designers and devs can leverage music in their VR projects without breaking immersion or progression flow.

Using examples from VR prototypes as well as games like Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality and Vacation Simulator, Perry will break down various techniques you can apply to your current and future VR projects, including environment-based music, interactive musical elements, gaze-based music, instruments and more!

Plus, Packet39 cofounder Shachar Weis will be there to how you how VR is improving children's healthcare! Weis' talk ("MRI Simulator: Using Biofeedback Loops to Reduce Anxiety in Children") is a great example of how VR developers are making a difference in the real world, and promises to reveal how the Packet39 team developed a VR MRI simulator for kids, to reduce anxiety and the need for sedation.

You'll see how this simulator was designed by combining elements from game design, immersive technologies and biofeedback to help patients train before the scan, and remain calm and still during, shortening the scan duration and improving image quality.

For more insight into how these technologies are improving the way we work and play, check out SHoP Architects' Christopher Morse XRDC talk on "XR Development for Architecture", promises an inside look at how different AR and VR technologies are being integrated into architects' design processes.

Morse will present a case study of a new tower in Brooklyn, and how they used a spectrum of XR platforms to engage designers and clients. From mobile AR, to Microsoft's Hololens, to VR, he'll discuss advantages and opportunities of the different systems, as well as lessons learned along the way and workflows developed to help a small team effectively utilize new tech.

And Tactic founder and director Peter Oberdorfer is coming to XRDC to deliver a talk on "Branded Marker Based AR Experiences" in which he'll show you how to tell effective stories in augmented reality, and how to gain real user retention with mobile applications.

Oberdorfer will illustrate his talk by walking you through the brand story and technical creation of Tactic's Jack Daniel's AR app, which allows users to take a tour of the distillery, hear stories about Jack Daniel, or learn about how Old No. 7 is made -- with over 10 minutes of total content, told in short segments, right on the product.

Tactic's platform records all of these interactions in real time, giving the brand a real-time view of how users engage with their product, and you'll see how it all works at XRDC this October in San Francisco's beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.

