Focus Home reports record year as Farming Simulator 19 passes 2 million sold

Publisher Focus Home Interactive closed its 2018-2019 financial year with record revenue, a milestone it hit with no small amount of help from strong sales of both Vampyr and Farming Simulator.

This latest financial year saw record revenue of €126 million (~$142.2 million), a figure that is more than 20 percent higher than the guidance previously announced. Focus Home credits its strong year to strong product licenses and its own experience establishing new brands.

Vampyr and Farming Simulator 19 were both called out specifically as early releases that helped the company reach record revenue. In a press release detailing its fiscal year, Focus Home notes that Vampyr has sold over one million copies since its June 2018 release, while Farming Simulator 19 has sold over 2 million copies since its own launch in November 2018.

The group says that its gross margins rose €9.4 million (~$10.6 million) year-over-year, a notable feat since the preceding fiscal year was a 15-month long period due to an adjustment to its balance sheet dates. Specifically, the year ending March 31, 2019 saw gross margins of €36.6 million (~$41.3 million) compared to the €27.2 million (~$30.7 million) reported for the preceding year.