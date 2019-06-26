Get a job: Join Disbelief as a Senior Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts or Chicago, Illinois

Disbelief is a game development studio focusing on contracting and consulting services. We’ve worked with both AAA and independent studios to help their projects ship. Notable projects we’ve worked on include Gears of War 4, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and Perception.

At Disbelief we value work-life balance, and want to create an alternative to the crunch-culture prevalent in game development. We also believe strongly in investing in our talent and our team. Disbelief is a place to puzzle out the solutions to cutting-edge problems in graphics and engine programming, but also a place where people can grow their careers and skill sets as valued members of a stable and close knit team.

Currently, we’re looking for a senior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL. Senior programmers at Disbelief are leaders and developers in their project. You should be comfortable working independently and with a team to develop, test and integrate software into a larger codebase. A key responsibility is mentoring and guiding fellow programmers to improve.

We believe a diverse team is a stronger team, and we encourage marginalized programmers to apply.

Key Responsibilities

Clearly communicate your work to others

Mentor fellow programmers in and out of your team

Communicate with clients on team progress and problems as they arise

Debug code with precision

Estimate your and others work

Assess impact of issues on schedule

Diagnose and solve performance issues

Document your code

Study version histories and code documentation to solve present problems

Implement features in innovative ways

Skills and Requirements

BA/BS or MS Degree in Computer Science, or equivalent experience

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

3-5 years of experience in writing software in C++

5+ years in game development, or 10+ in a related industry

Experience working on a large code base

Experience with version control with P4, git, or equivalent

Experience with multi-threaded systems

Remote: No, but we do enjoy working from home up to two days a week, when project constraints allow.

Visa Sponsorship: No

Technologies:

Most of our work is C++ of varying standards with a sprinkling of other languages as needed for tooling. We do a lot of graphics programming work, using shader languages and platform graphics APIs. Since we often are debugging the lower levels of systems, being able to read x64 or ARM assembly is useful. Primarily we work with Unreal Engine 4, but we also work with Unity and custom game engines. Our work uses rendering, physics, audio, VR, AR, and other APIs frequently. Our primary platforms are PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and VR/AR devices.

Interested? Apply now.

