Newsbrief: Redhill Games, the studio opened by former Remedy CEO and Wargaming development exec Matias Myllyrinne last year, has secured $11.4 million in funding.

As reported by GameDaily.biz, the cash was raised though an investment round led by Makers Fun and Play Ventures.

Based in Helsinki, Redhill is focusing on free-to-play PC game development, and said it hopes to create games that will "have a global impact."

It's currently working on an unnamed shooter, and explained the cash will be used to support the development of the mystery project.