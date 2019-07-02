Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Valve to release Index 3D models to aid VR headset and controller mods

July 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Valve is releasing a GitHub repository that includes a number of resources aimed at letting Valve Index owners create their own physical modifications for the recently released VR headset and controllers.

The Valve Index headset itself includes a port on the front of the device made for attaching accessories and other modifications, and Valve is taking that support one step further by releasing 3D blueprints and examples of DIY accessories for its hardware.

Those files offer guides for what physical modifications can be added to the Index headset and controllers without interfering with sensors or other vital features needed for the devices to properly function.

The CAD files themselves are due to hit Valve’s GitHub repository (though the link isn’t quite live at the time of writing), and are released under a creative commons license, though Road to VR points out that specific permission is needed before any creations are sold physically.

