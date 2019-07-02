Summer Games Done Quick closes 2019 event with $3 million raised for MSF

Games Done Quick’s summer speedrunning marathon SGDQ raised over $3 million for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) this year, a new record for the organization.

The week-long event concluded on June 30, streaming speedruns day and night while calling for donations to MSF.

This year’s event saw speedrunners showcasing tricks, bugs, and exploits to quickly run through modern and classic games alike, with some notable runs from this year including Titanfall 2, Banjo Kazooie, and Super Mario World.

With exactly $3,003,889 raised, this year’s event surpassed both the $2.1 million raised at SGDQ 2018 and set a new single-event fundraising record for Games Done Quick as a whole.