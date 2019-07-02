Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Summer Games Done Quick closes 2019 event with $3 million raised for MSF

Summer Games Done Quick closes 2019 event with $3 million raised for MSF

July 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Games Done Quick’s summer speedrunning marathon SGDQ raised over $3 million for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) this year, a new record for the organization.

The week-long event concluded on June 30, streaming speedruns day and night while calling for donations to MSF.

This year’s event saw speedrunners showcasing tricks, bugs, and exploits to quickly run through modern and classic games alike, with some notable runs from this year including Titanfall 2, Banjo Kazooie, and Super Mario World.

With exactly $3,003,889 raised, this year’s event surpassed both the $2.1 million raised at SGDQ 2018 and set a new single-event fundraising record for Games Done Quick as a whole.

Related Jobs

Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts — Madrid, Spain
[07.02.19]
EA Sports Madrid - UI Software Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[07.01.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.28.19]
User Experience Researcher
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.27.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image