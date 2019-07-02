Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic pledges to cover refund costs for crowdfunded Epic Games Store exclusives

Epic pledges to cover refund costs for crowdfunded Epic Games Store exclusives

July 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the company will foot the bill for any future crowdfunded games that partner with Epic on an exclusivity deal and have backers ask for refunds as a result.

Sweeney tweeted about the policy after news broke that Shemnue 3 developer Ys Net plans to offer refunds to Steam-favoring Shenmue 3 Kickstarter backers, and that a similar rule is in place for future crowdfunded exclusives.

It’s a move that Sweeney says will keep the Kickstarter refunds from eating into Ys Net’s development funding, and one that acts as a show of support for devs that may be apprehensive about signing an Epic Games Store deal for their own crowdfunded titles after the backlash faced by Shenmue 3.

Specifically, Sweeney tweeted that Epic is funding the cost of any refunds requested due to Shenmue 3’s Epic Games Store exclusivity. On top of that, that the company will “either coordinate with colleagues at the other stores to ensure key availability in advance, or guarantee refunds at announcement time” for any future crowdfunded games that opt to come to the Epic Games Store before Steam after offering crowdfunding rewards for other PC stores.

Related Jobs

Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts — Madrid, Spain
[07.02.19]
EA Sports Madrid - UI Software Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[07.01.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.28.19]
User Experience Researcher
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.27.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image