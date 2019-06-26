Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Vicarious Visions is hiring a Software Engineer

Get a job: Vicarious Visions is hiring a Software Engineer

July 2, 2019
July 2, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software Engineer, Vicarious Visions

Location: Albany, New York

Your Mission

As a Software Engineer at Vicarious Visions you will be an owner in one or more game systems. You will be a crucial part of the development team collaborating with team members and others to deliver AAA quality code.

In the spirit of inclusion, we encourage all to apply!

The Quests

  • Utilizing your technical skills, you will collaborate with game designers, visual artists, audio designers and other specialists to design and propel AAA game development.
  • Exemplify and promote standards for code, design, development, debugging, optimization, review, testing and documentation
  • Establish mutual trust and respect among your teammates, and celebrating in each other’s success

Player Profile

  • You possess a deep understanding of object-oriented programming in a variety of languages including C++
  • You have experience with working on PC and console platforms. Mobile is a Plus!
  • You excel in working as part of a team
  • You possess a real passion for developing high quality games
  • You have earned Bachelor’s degree in a technical discipline or equivalent experience 

Your Platform 

In 2018, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 27th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products. We’ve worked on some of the most successful game franchises, including Skylanders®, Guitar Hero™, Marvel Ultimate Alliance™, Crash Bandicoot™, Spider-Man™, and Tony Hawk™.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices.

Activision Blizzard is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, protected veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable law, and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

