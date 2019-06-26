Get a job: Vicarious Visions is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Albany, New York

Your Mission

As a Software Engineer at Vicarious Visions you will be an owner in one or more game systems. You will be a crucial part of the development team collaborating with team members and others to deliver AAA quality code.

In the spirit of inclusion, we encourage all to apply!

The Quests

Utilizing your technical skills, you will collaborate with game designers, visual artists, audio designers and other specialists to design and propel AAA game development.

Exemplify and promote standards for code, design, development, debugging, optimization, review, testing and documentation

Establish mutual trust and respect among your teammates, and celebrating in each other’s success

Player Profile

You possess a deep understanding of object-oriented programming in a variety of languages including C++

You have experience with working on PC and console platforms. Mobile is a Plus!

You excel in working as part of a team

You possess a real passion for developing high quality games

You have earned Bachelor’s degree in a technical discipline or equivalent experience

Your Platform

In 2018, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 27th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products. We’ve worked on some of the most successful game franchises, including Skylanders®, Guitar Hero™, Marvel Ultimate Alliance™, Crash Bandicoot™, Spider-Man™, and Tony Hawk™.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices.

Activision Blizzard is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, protected veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable law, and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

Interested? Apply now.

