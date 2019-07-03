Series: Your Story Universe developer Endless Entertainment lays off 7 staff

Endless Entertainment, the company working with NBCUniversal​ on the mobile game Series: Your Story Universe, has laid off 7 people. Developers working out of both its Oakland and New York offices were affected, some of whom had been at the studio for less than a year.

Endless Entertainment confirmed the layoffs in a statement given to Gamastura, saying that the decision was a reflection of a slowing development cycle rather than the performance of any individuals affected.

“Today, Endless said a sad goodbye to seven talented team members and wonderful human beings. The change had nothing to do with their work performance. It’s simply an unfortunate reality of a slow-down in our current development cycle,” reads the statement from Endless Entertainment CEO Michael Fox. “We would love to work with all of them again in the future and are doing our best to help find new employment for them as soon as possible."

