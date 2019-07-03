Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Series: Your Story Universe developer Endless Entertainment lays off 7 staff

Series: Your Story Universe developer Endless Entertainment lays off 7 staff

July 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Endless Entertainment, the company working with NBCUniversal​ on the mobile game Series: Your Story Universe, has laid off 7 people. Developers working out of both its Oakland and New York offices were affected, some of whom had been at the studio for less than a year. 

Endless Entertainment confirmed the layoffs in a statement given to Gamastura, saying that the decision was a reflection of a slowing development cycle rather than the performance of any individuals affected.

“Today, Endless said a sad goodbye to seven talented team members and wonderful human beings. The change had nothing to do with their work performance. It’s simply an unfortunate reality of a slow-down in our current development cycle,” reads the statement from Endless Entertainment CEO Michael Fox. “We would love to work with all of them again in the future and are doing our best to help find new employment for them as soon as possible."

If you or someone you know has been affected by layoffs or a studio closure, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[07.03.19]
Senior Game Designer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[07.02.19]
Unity Developer
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[07.02.19]
Senior Game Designer
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[07.02.19]
User Interface Artist - New Moon Production (all genders)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image