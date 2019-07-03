Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for 2013 DDoS attack against Daybreak

Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for 2013 DDoS attack against Daybreak

July 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Newsbrief: A federal court has sentenced Austin Thompson to 27 months in prison for the role he played in a series of DDoS against multiple parties and services, including Daybreak Game Studios (as Sony Online Entertainment), Battle.net, League of Legends, and Dota 2, in 2013.

A press release from the Southern District of California’s U.S. Attorney’s Office spotted by Polygon notes that the court has also ordered Thompson to pay $95,000 in restitution to Daybreak.

The case names Thompson as the person behind the @DerpTrolling Twitter account that announced the DDoS attack ahead of time, and later posted screenshots showing the resulting server outage. Specifically, Thompson was charged with "damage to a protected computer" and is sentenced to 27 months in prison starting on August 23.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[07.03.19]
Senior Game Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.01.19]
Community Management Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.12.19]
VIP Account Manager - Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.05.19]
Community Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image