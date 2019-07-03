Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for 2013 DDoS attack against Daybreak

Newsbrief: A federal court has sentenced Austin Thompson to 27 months in prison for the role he played in a series of DDoS against multiple parties and services, including Daybreak Game Studios (as Sony Online Entertainment), Battle.net, League of Legends, and Dota 2, in 2013.

A press release from the Southern District of California’s U.S. Attorney’s Office spotted by Polygon notes that the court has also ordered Thompson to pay $95,000 in restitution to Daybreak.

The case names Thompson as the person behind the @DerpTrolling Twitter account that announced the DDoS attack ahead of time, and later posted screenshots showing the resulting server outage. Specifically, Thompson was charged with "damage to a protected computer" and is sentenced to 27 months in prison starting on August 23.