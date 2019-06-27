Video: Designing the control and progression schemes of Brawl Stars

In this 2019 GDC session, Supercell's Antti Summala explores the many control schemes and progression systems designed for Brawl Stars.

After the game soft-launched in June 2017, its player metrics weren't quite reaching Supercell's ambitious goals.

This prompted the game team to try to improve the game: not just polishing it up, but making major changes as well, while that was still possible.

Summala's talk elucidated the resulting year-long beta where the team tried to decide between two control models but ended up with a third, and redesigned the progression system twice, both fundamental core aspects of the game.

It was a fascinating talk, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

