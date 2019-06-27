Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

As a Senior Game Designer, you will work with a team of producers, designers, engineers, product managers and marketers to lead the creation of world-class free-to-play mobile games. The ideal candidate has a mix of game design and product management experience and has been an influential part of the design and leadership of free to play games that have cracked into the top grossing charts. Their expertise in game economies, monetization and data-informed design will help Disruptor Beam launch a new Unannounced Project based off a popular IP. If you are passionate about building the next top grossing mobile game for a massively popular IP, this job could be for you!

What You’ll Do

Design and balance best in class mobile free-to-play game systems, mechanics, content and UX for live and in-development games

Communicate effectively within the game team and with project stakeholders to align vision, influence improvements and attain buy-in

Collaborate with the team to build and grow a lasting free-to-play game that can support millions of players for years

Effectively manage the needs of internal stakeholders

Advocate good design practices and the use of data to inform design within the organization

Analyze player engagement and spending behavior to inform game roadmaps for new and live products

What We Seek

3 to 5+ years of design experience, including content and systems created for shipped and live games

Authentic love for licensed IP brands that we work with

Experience working on a live free-to-play mobile game; balancing content, systems, economies and gameplay loops for both engagement and monetization

Comprehensive knowledge of mid-core, mobile, free-to-play genre games and market trends

Experience mentoring colleagues and junior developers

Experience using data to inform the development road map for new and live free-to-play mobile games

Masterful use of spreadsheets (Excel, Numbers or Google Sheets)

Active free-to-play mobile game player who can translate experiences and observations into product insights and learnings

Excellent critical, analytical and feedback abilities

Incredible written and verbal communicators who can work within their team, across disciplines and with key stakeholders

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.