Video: Designing Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's remarkable elephant ride

In this 2019 GDC talk, Naughty Dog story animator Marianne Hayden covers the story and design evolution of the remarkable elephant ride in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

From background character to full, peaceful story moment, Hayden covered the story and design evolution of the elephant ride, explaining how the team took a unique design idea and worked it seamlessly into the game's narrative.

It was an insightful look at how Naughty Dog merges game design with narrative, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

