Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zachtronics games are now free for public schools and educational nonprofits

Zachtronics games are now free for public schools and educational nonprofits

July 3, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
July 3, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

The team at Zachtronics have launched a new initiative that allows public schools and "school-like" nonprofits to request free licenses for Zachtronics games that will be used for teaching purposes.

Dubbed Zachademics, this new program is a nice gesture that comes with some important caveats. Organizations who request game licenses are expected to explain how they're going to be used and where they'll be installed, and home schools and private/for-profit schools are not eligible (though the latter can request discounts).

Zachtronics also acknowledges that its games (including Opus Magnum, TIS-100, andExapunks [pictured]) are not designed as teaching tools, and advises educators to spend some time playing them before introducing them to young minds. 

For more details on which Zachtronics games are eligible and how to apply, check out the Zachademics website.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.03.19]
Lead Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.03.19]
Director, Art Management
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[07.03.19]
Lead Game Designer
Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[07.03.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image