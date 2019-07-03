Zachtronics games are now free for public schools and educational nonprofits

The team at Zachtronics have launched a new initiative that allows public schools and "school-like" nonprofits to request free licenses for Zachtronics games that will be used for teaching purposes.

Dubbed Zachademics, this new program is a nice gesture that comes with some important caveats. Organizations who request game licenses are expected to explain how they're going to be used and where they'll be installed, and home schools and private/for-profit schools are not eligible (though the latter can request discounts).

Zachtronics also acknowledges that its games (including Opus Magnum, TIS-100, andExapunks [pictured]) are not designed as teaching tools, and advises educators to spend some time playing them before introducing them to young minds.

For more details on which Zachtronics games are eligible and how to apply, check out the Zachademics website.