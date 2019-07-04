Shovel Knight has surpassed 2.5 million sales

Shovel Knight has sold over 2.5 million copies in just over five years, according to developer Yacht Club Games.

The studio provided the sales update as part of a lengthy blog post celebrating the acclaimed platformer's fifth anniversary.

Although we've highlighted Shovel Knight's impressive sales milestone, the blog post is full of other interesting tidbits including Game Design Document images and mockups, development snapshots and screens, and scrapped gameplay ideas including an ice skating minigame.

Those interested in diving into the glorious game dev time capsule Yacht Club have put together can check out the blog post right here.