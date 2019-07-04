Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Shovel Knight has surpassed 2.5 million sales

Shovel Knight has surpassed 2.5 million sales

July 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Shovel Knight has sold over 2.5 million copies in just over five years, according to developer Yacht Club Games. 

The studio provided the sales update as part of a lengthy blog post celebrating the acclaimed platformer's fifth anniversary. 

Although we've highlighted Shovel Knight's impressive sales milestone, the blog post is full of other interesting tidbits including Game Design Document images and mockups, development snapshots and screens, and scrapped gameplay ideas including an ice skating minigame. 

Those interested in diving into the glorious game dev time capsule Yacht Club have put together can check out the blog post right here.

 

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.03.19]
Mid / Senior Environment Artist
Tangent Games LLC
Tangent Games LLC — Burbank, California, United States
[07.03.19]
Lead Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.03.19]
Lead Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.03.19]
Director, Art Management


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image