French government launches 'Join the Game' campaign to recruit game devs

The French government is trying to convince game developers to ply their trade in France through a new campaign called 'Join the Game.'

The campaign talks up the opportunities available in France, and claims devs who make the move will gain access to a wide-variety of benefits including tax breaks, funding initiatives, and production support programs.

France, of course, is already home to a huge number of big-name studios and publishers like Ubisoft, Quantic Dream, Arkane Studios, Gameloft, and Focus Home Interactive.

"Proud of its history and dedicated to becoming the leading country in this industry, France has aimed, over the years, to remain an important hub for game development," reads the Join the Game website.

"France has a dynamic network of publishers and studios, all of which are part of a structured and active ecosystem. It is composed of regional clusters, research laboratories and high-end schools constantly training new international talent."

Although the campaign doesn't specifically mention Brexit, some have noted it has arrived at a time of mass uncertainty caused by the UK's decision to leave the EU -- and its inability to hash out or agree on a viable Brexit option.

As a result, some have painted Join the Game as an attempt to lure UK developers across the channel, and given British developers themselves have labeled Brexit a 'dire threat' to the UK games industry, it's not hard to imagine that some might be convinced to make the switch.