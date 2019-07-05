Keywords Studios opens recording studio for game localization in Brazil

Newsbrief: Keywords Studios has opened a recording studio in São Paulo, Brazil to support and expand its existing localization services in the country.

The move builds on the company’s 2018 acquisition of Maximal Studios, and gives its Brazilian localization efforts access to six individual recording studios as well as space for production and project management work.

In a press release, Keywords notes that the new studio also introduces a dedicated and scalable solution for Brazilian Portuguese voiceover recording, something it says was previously lacking in the localization filed.

“Brazil is a key territory for video-games,” says Nicolas Liorzou, Keywords Studios Americas’ regional managing director. “We believe that with this expanded studio in São Paulo, we’ll now be in the best position to accommodate the always-increasing needs of our customers in Brazilian Portuguese voice-over.”