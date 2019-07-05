Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Keywords Studios opens recording studio for game localization in Brazil

Keywords Studios opens recording studio for game localization in Brazil

July 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production

Newsbrief: Keywords Studios has opened a recording studio in São Paulo, Brazil to support and expand its existing localization services in the country.

The move builds on the company’s 2018 acquisition of Maximal Studios, and gives its Brazilian localization efforts access to six individual recording studios as well as space for production and project management work.

In a press release, Keywords notes that the new studio also introduces a dedicated and scalable solution for Brazilian Portuguese voiceover recording, something it says was previously lacking in the localization filed.

“Brazil is a key territory for video-games,” says Nicolas Liorzou, Keywords Studios Americas’ regional managing director. “We believe that with this expanded studio in São Paulo, we’ll now be in the best position to accommodate the always-increasing needs of our customers in Brazilian Portuguese voice-over.”

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.04.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.04.19]
QA Manager
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[07.02.19]
Senior Game Designer
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[06.28.19]
Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image