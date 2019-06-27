Video: Game design tools beyond spreadsheets and flowcharts

In this 2017 GDC session, game designer Katharine Neil gives an overview of some of the game design tools available that might help game designers improve their work.

Drawing on design tool evaluation research, this talk introduces and gives an overview of some of the game design tools available today. As well as tools that can help with common tasks in level design, game system design and narrative design, you'll learn about experimental, AI-powered tools that can extend design possibilities using technologies like procedural content generation.

Neil also delivered frank assessments of the benefits and limitations of using these tools and how they might impact your design process, as well as concrete examples of design problems that these tools have helped solve.

Her talk was a bit of fresh air and perspective on the game design process, so if you missed seeing it live (or just want to refresh yourself) take advantage of the fact you can now watch it free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.